The Latest: Ousted South Korean leader denies wrongdoing

3:11 $1 million bail set for Bellingham man accused of murdering mother Pause

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

2:11 Vacuum mattress for suspected spinal injury

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

1:37 Trump calls NAFTA 'a catastrophe for our workers'

3:13 Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws protesters

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:39 Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game

1:38 Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp