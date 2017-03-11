Alamogordo airport looks for funds to fix sinkholes

Airport officials in one southern New Mexico city are on the hunt for grants that will help address a number of maintenance issues, including the expansion of cracks and sinkholes in areas where airplanes are parked.
The Alamogordo Daily News reported Wednesday (http://bit.ly/2mNcH48 ) that managers of the White Sands Regional Airport in Alamogordo presented details of an improvement plan during a recent meeting. Airport Manager Jim Talbert says there are about 10 sinkholes that need to be fixed.
Talbert says the first sinkhole to appear caused a plane to become stuck, but since that incident they have marked the sinkholes and avoided them.
The airport is looking to create two hardstands of concrete for planes to park and to seal the pavement so water can't seep underneath and cause sinkholes.
