Call for job-creation incentives is renewed in Michigan

2:11 Vacuum mattress for suspected spinal injury Pause

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

3:11 $1 million bail set for Bellingham man accused of murdering mother

2:03 #noDAPL protesters block Interstate 5 in Bellingham

2:30 TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:38 Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp

1:17 Drone video captures Kansas landscape ravaged by wildfire

2:58 Retired voice teacher, 90, in Bellingham talks about the importance of music