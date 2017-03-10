Trauma to lives, economy from tsunami persists 6 years on

A woman cries as she mourns the victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami during a special memorial event in Tokyo, Saturday, March 11, 2017. Japan on Saturday marked the sixth anniversary of the 2011 tsunami that killed more than 18,000 people and left a devastated coastline along the country's northeast that has still not been fully rebuilt.
Eugene Hoshiko
AP Photo
People mourn the victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami during a special memorial event in Tokyo, Saturday, March 11, 2017. Japan on Saturday marked the sixth anniversary of the 2011 tsunami that killed more than 18,000 people and left a devastated coastline along the country's northeast that has still not been fully rebuilt.
Eugene Hoshiko
AP Photo
People offer prayers in front of a memorial for the victims of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Sendai, Miyagi prefecture, Japan Saturday, March 11, 2017. On Saturday, Japan is marking the anniversary of the disaster that struck the nation.
Kyodo News via AP
Jun Hirata
A man prays to mourn for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami prior to a special memorial event in Tokyo, Saturday, March 11, 2017. Japan on Saturday marked the sixth anniversary of the 2011 disaster that left more than 18,000 people dead or missing and led to a meltdown at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant.
Eugene Hoshiko
AP Photo
A woman lights a candle to mourn for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami prior to a special memorial event in Tokyo, Saturday, March 11, 2017. Japan on Saturday marked the sixth anniversary of the 2011 disaster that left more than 18,000 people dead or missing and led to a meltdown at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant.
Eugene Hoshiko
AP Photo
A woman prays to mourn for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami prior to a special memorial event in Tokyo, Saturday, March 11, 2017. Japan on Saturday marked the sixth anniversary of the 2011 disaster that left more than 18,000 people dead or missing and led to a meltdown at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant.
Eugene Hoshiko
AP Photo
A man prays to mourn for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami prior to a special memorial event in Tokyo, Saturday, March 11, 2017. Japan on Saturday marked the sixth anniversary of the 2011 disaster that left more than 18,000 people dead or missing and led to a meltdown at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant.
Eugene Hoshiko
AP Photo
Bereaved family members pray for their loved ones who fell victim to the 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami at the site of the Unosumai disaster prevention center as heavy machinery for the ongoing work to raise the ground level of the area are seen in the background in Kamaishi, Iwate prefecture, Japan Saturday, March 11, 2017. Japan marked Saturday the sixth anniversary of the 2011 disaster in which more than 18,000 people died or went missing in northeastern Japan. Most of the towns devastated in the disasters have only partially rebuilt, and local authorities are struggling to finance construction.
Kyodo News via AP
Takaki Yajima
A man prays to mourn for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami prior to a special memorial event in Tokyo, Saturday, March 11, 2017. Japan on Saturday marked the sixth anniversary of the 2011 tsunami that killed more than 18,000 people and left a devastated coastline along the country's northeast that has still not been fully rebuilt.
Eugene Hoshiko
AP Photo
Bereaved family members pray for their loved ones who fell victim to the 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami at the site of the Unosumai disaster prevention center in front of the rubble of the dismantled building in Kamaishi, Iwate prefecture, Japan Saturday, March 11, 2017. Japan marked Saturday the sixth anniversary of the 2011 disaster in which more than 18,000 people died or went missing in northeastern Japan.
Kyodo News via AP
Takaki Yajima
Police officers conduct search operation in Tomioka, Fukushima prefecture, Japan Saturday, March 11, 2017. Japan is marking the anniversary of the 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami Saturday. As of Friday, 2,553 people are still missing, and occasionally teams still search the coastline for signs of their remains.
Kyodo News via AP
Koji Harada
Fishing boats and oyster farming rafts and buoys are seen in the ocean as the skeleton of the Minamisanriku disaster prevention headquarters building, center, where 43 workers died in the March 11, 2011 tsunami, stands amid ongoing work to raise the ground level of the city in Minamisanriku, Miyagi prefecture, Japan Saturday, March 11, 2017. On Saturday, Japan is marking the sixth anniversary of the disaster in which more than 18,000 people died or went missing in cities and towns in the northeast. Many of the seaside towns in the disaster zone relied heavily on fishing and aquaculture.
Kyodo News via AP
Muneyuki Tomari
People offer prayers for victims of the 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami, in front of old town office in Otsuchi, Iwate prefecture, Japan Saturday, March 11, 2017. On Saturday, Japan is marking the anniversary of the disaster that struck the nation.
Kyodo News via AP
Takaki Yajima
Boars roam near a barricade set up to restrict the entry to difficult-to-return zones in Futaba, near the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant, Fukushima prefecture, Japan Saturday, March 11, 2017. On Saturday, Japan is marking the anniversary of the 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami that struck the nation.
Kyodo News via AP
Kota Endo
Black garbage bags filled with radioactivity waste are kept temporally in a field in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture, Japan Saturday, March 11, 2017. On Saturday, Japan is marking the anniversary of the 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami that struck the nation. Six years ago, more than 18,000 people died or went missing as a tsunami triggered by a massive quake engulfed coastal areas of northeastern Japan. Tens of thousands more people’s lives were unraveled when they lost family members, friends, homes and their livelihoods. The displacement widened as entire communities fled after meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant.
Kyodo News via AP
Kota Endo
FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2011 file photo, safety cones are put by damaged manholes on the main street of Tomioka town, Fukushima, northeastern Japan. Japan is marking the anniversary of the disaster Saturday, March 11, 2017 with somber ceremonies in Tokyo and in cities and towns in the northeast. Most of the towns devastated in the March 11, 2011 disasters have only partially rebuilt, and local authorities are struggling to finance construction. Meanwhile, despite an abundance of jobs thanks to the rebuilding, the population in most of the region is falling.
Hiro Komae, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this March 13, 2011 file photo, residents evacuated from areas surrounding the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant are checked for radiation exposure in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan. Japan is marking the anniversary of the disaster Saturday, March 11, 2017 with somber ceremonies in Tokyo and in cities and towns in the northeast. Most of the towns devastated in the March 11, 2011 disasters have only partially rebuilt, and local authorities are struggling to finance construction. Meanwhile, despite an abundance of jobs thanks to the rebuilding, the population in most of the region is falling.
Wally Santana, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2011 file photo, the Unit 4 reactor building of the crippled Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power station is seen through a bus window in Okuma, Japan, when the media were allowed into Japan's tsunami-damaged nuclear power plant for the first time since the March 11 disaster. Japan is marking the anniversary of the disaster Saturday, March 11, 2017 with somber ceremonies in Tokyo and in cities and towns in the northeast. Most of the towns devastated in the March 11, 2011 disasters have only partially rebuilt, and local authorities are struggling to finance construction. Meanwhile, despite an abundance of jobs thanks to the rebuilding, the population in most of the region is falling.
David Guttenfelder, Pool, File
AP Photo
FILE - In the March 21, 2011, file photo, people look out at tsunami damage from a hill where there is a shelter set up in a school in Minamisanriku, Japan. Japan is marking the anniversary of the disaster Saturday, March 11, 2017 with somber ceremonies in Tokyo and in cities and towns in the northeast. Most of the towns devastated in the March 11, 2011 disasters have only partially rebuilt, and local authorities are struggling to finance construction. Meanwhile, despite an abundance of jobs thanks to the rebuilding, the population in most of the region is falling.
Matt Dunham, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this April 15, 2011 file photo, Japanese police officers carry a body during a search and recovery operation for missing victims in the area devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami in Namie, Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan. Japan is marking the anniversary of the disaster Saturday, March 11, 2017 with somber ceremonies in Tokyo and in cities and towns in the northeast. Most of the towns devastated in the March 11, 2011 disasters have only partially rebuilt, and local authorities are struggling to finance construction. Meanwhile, despite an abundance of jobs thanks to the rebuilding, the population in most of the region is falling.
Hiro Komae, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this March 27, 2011 file photo, a man walks through the destroyed neighborhood below Weather Hill in Natori, Japan. Japan is marking the anniversary of the disaster Saturday, March 11, 2017 with somber ceremonies in Tokyo and in cities and towns in the northeast. Most of the towns devastated in the March 11, 2011 disasters have only partially rebuilt, and local authorities are struggling to finance construction. Meanwhile, despite an abundance of jobs thanks to the rebuilding, the population in most of the region is falling.
Wally Santana, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this March 13, 2011 file photo. a ship washed away by tsunami sits amid debris in Kesennuma, Miyagi prefecture after Japan's biggest recorded earthquake hit its eastern coast. Japan is marking the anniversary of the disaster Saturday, March 11, 2017 with somber ceremonies in Tokyo and in cities and towns in the northeast. Most of the towns devastated in the March 11, 2011 disasters have only partially rebuilt, and local authorities are struggling to finance construction. Meanwhile, despite an abundance of jobs thanks to the rebuilding, the population in most of the region is falling.
Itsuo Inouye, File
AP Photo
A man offers prayers at the site where a house of his missing colleague once stood, in Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture, Japan Saturday, March 11, 2017. On Saturday, Japan is marking the anniversary of the 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami that struck the nation.
Kyodo News via AP
Hiroki Yamauchi
Comments