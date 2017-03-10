Governor's new adviser's scope changed due to ethics law

Gov. Kate Brown says her new adviser, a recently-retired state lawmaker, cannot lobby lawmakers after all.
This comes after a Eugene newspaper said new adviser Peter Buckley's work in the Legislature could be hamstrung by a 2007 ethics law that Brown chiefly sponsored.
A legislative counsel said the ethics law, which mandates a waiting period before former lawmakers can lobby, applies to Buckley, who retired in January, the Register-Guard reported ( http://bit.ly/2mvcouh ). Brown's office announced Thursday it planned to have Buckley potentially lobby lawmakers as they craft the budget.
Senate Republican leader Ted Ferrioli, citing the newspaper report Friday, said he hoped Buckley would complete the one-legislative session interval. Brown's office said Friday Buckley will now limit his work to within the executive branch and outside the Capitol.
In her announcement on Tuesday, Brown said Buckley "will focus on budget stability for the next three biennia, including major cost drivers in state government and potential state revenue changes."
Her spokesman, Chris Pair, said Friday that role remains unchanged.
Buckley, who represented parts of southern Oregon in the House from 2005 to 2017, was co-chair of the Joint Ways and Means Committee, vice-chair on the Elections, Ethics and Rules Committee and served on other committees.
