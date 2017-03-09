National Business

March 9, 2017 3:17 AM

Ohio's income tax revenue falls short again in February

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Ohio's state income tax revenue has come up short of estimates in the past several months, and state tax revenue overall is nearly 3 percent below estimates for the fiscal year.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2lXYMVG ) that the state collected almost $280 million in February income taxes. That was 27.5 percent short of estimates, leaving total income tax collections $352 million short for the fiscal year. The total is also 5 percent behind revenue from the same period last year.

The newspaper reports that collections were short $71 million in November, $29 million in December, $92 million in January and $77 million in February.

The state's tax revenue overall is $412 million below estimates. Ohio's unemployment rate is currently at 5 percent.

