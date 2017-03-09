Restaurants scramble to plan for Jackson water outage

Restaurants and other business owners in parts of Jackson and Byram are scrambling to cope with a planned water outage this weekend
The state Health Department said Wednesday that 600 restaurants and other businesses have been notified of the planned outage, scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Friday and last until 3 p.m. Sunday. The outage is also projected to affect 40,000 homes, and the area is projected to be under a boil-water notice for at least a day after service resumes.
The city is turning off the water to fix a major water line with three breaks.
Restaurants are being asked to limit menu options, serve prepackaged drinks, and have ice shipped in. Those businesses will also need to limit dishwashing by using plastic utensils and paper plates. They will also need to have portable restroom facilities, portable hand-washing stations for customers and especially for the kitchen staff that will be preparing the food.
The Health Department said it has received plans from 80 restaurants so far that intend to stay open. The department is importing inspectors from around the state to help restaurants in maintain compliance with special food permits allowing them to operate without running water.
The Manship is one restaurant with an approved plan. It has purchased roughly 100 gallons of water to wash cookware and will use disposable plates and cutlery.
"It's not easy, but you roll with the punches," said Steven O'Neill, general manager of The Manship, told The Clarion-Ledger (http://on.thec-l.com/2ngqzkx). "I'm expecting a rise in customers, whether it be support, or people who don't want to deal with cooking at their own homes without water."
Others, though, say they're going to close on Friday.
"No amount of money is worth chasing what bumps up against food safety, cleanliness and customer convenience," said Jeff Good, owner of Sal & Mookie's and Broad Street Bakery. His company's third restaurant, Bravo, is outside the area expected to be affected and will stay open.
In a third category? Restaurants staying open and hoping for the best. Louis LaRose, who owns Lou's Full-Serv, said he didn't lose water during an earlier repair attempt in February. A Friday and Saturday closure could cost him $20,000 to $25,000 in revenue.
"If I'm not open wholly and I'm not functioning properly, I'm not comfortable doing it," LaRose said, explaining why he's not making a contingency plan. "How do you cut a 20-ounce rib eye with a plastic knife? ... You're not going to pay $40 for a steak and eat it on a paper plate. That's just me."
Comments