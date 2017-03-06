Demolition continues at historic Bangkok fort community

0:49 Time lapse shows new turf field going in at Squalicum High School Pause

1:37 Watch the Mount Baker girls celebrate their first state basketball title

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech

0:57 State Sen. Doug Ericksen holds town hall at Meridian High School

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

2:28 A security camera catches attempted robbery at Lafeen's in Burlington

0:34 Driving through the snow-covered Chuckanut Mountains