Pro hockey could return to Portland, but suitors are secret

Trustees of a southern Maine arena won't name the four groups hoping to bring pro hockey back to Portland.
The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2lmNFts ) that Cross Insurance Arena trustees will meet in a Monday executive session to discuss four proposals.
The committee plans to make a recommendation Wednesday on the proposals.
A Comcast Spectator spokesman declined comment on whether the company filed a proposal. The company, which received the request, owns the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers and is the parent company of the management firm contracted to operate Cross Insurance Arena.
A minor league hockey team has been a main tenant of the arena in all but three winters since 1977.
The Portland Pirates left town following a lease dispute and is playing all home games in Lewiston.
Comments