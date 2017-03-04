Malaysia expels North Korean ambassador over Kim's killing

0:49 Timelapse shows new turf field going in at Squalicum High School Pause

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

0:37 Bellingham Police investigate SUV vs pedestrian crash

1:15 George W. Bush exhibits his paintings of the veterans who served him

1:35 Stanford's Michael Rector has been talking to Seahawks' Doug Baldwin

2:34 'Moonlight' cast reacts to Oscar best picture win after 'La La Land' announcement mistake

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:38 Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp

1:48 Fresno zoo's baby rhino has a big toy ball, and he knows what to do with it