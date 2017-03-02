US stock indexes mixed in early trading; Oil falls

2:04 Seahawks GM John Schneider on cap space, free agency relating to combine Pause

0:34 Driving through the snow-covered Chuckanut Mountains

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech

2:34 'Moonlight' cast reacts to Oscar best picture win after 'La La Land' announcement mistake

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:25 Group of citizens file paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly