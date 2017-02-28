Asian markets mostly higher, watching Trump speech closely

0:34 Driving through the snow-covered Chuckanut Mountains Pause

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

0:50 Pro cliff jumpers take the plunge at McCloud Falls in California

3:13 What you need to have and know to keep your kids safe in an earthquake

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation at Trump speech

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:03 Meet Lt. Col. Khallid Shabazz, the Army's first Islamic division chaplain

1:53 How to interview at a job fair