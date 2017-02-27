National Business

February 27, 2017 10:34 PM

$970,000 grant going to new aluminum plant in Henderson Co.

The Associated Press
HENDERSON, Ky.

The Kentucky Department for Local Government has approved a $970,000 block grant for the development of a 75,000-square-foot facility in Henderson County run by Hansens Aluminum that will create 50 jobs.

A release says the company has invested $18 million for the acquisition of land, construction and equipment for the facility in the Henderson Riverport Industrial Area. The company exports machined products to the auto industry around the world.

State Sen. Dorsey Ridley called the project much-needed for an economic boost to the area. The South African company has acquired 10 acres of land for the facility.

The community block grant program provides assistance for use in revitalizing neighborhoods, expanding affordable housing and economic opportunities.

