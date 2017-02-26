Asian markets lower as investors look to Trump speech

2:25 Kids March for Peace Pause

1:29 Bao Bao flies to new home in China

1:25 Group of citizens file paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

0:39 New Bellingham coffee shop offers variety brewed with precision

0:46 5 things you need to know about Blanchard Mountain

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

0:56 See Lynden girls' basketball 45-32 victory over Anacortes in pictures