South Africa anti-immigrant protests erupt in capital

1:36 White House: 'Everyone is agreed' on policy change about transgender bathrooms Pause

1:34 Hundreds rescued from flooding near in San Jose area

1:55 Sinkhole closes Lynden street

2:23 Here's what it looks like to run up Mount Baker

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

0:56 See Lynden girls' basketball 45-32 victory over Anacortes in pictures

2:57 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall