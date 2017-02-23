Chesapeake reports 4Q loss

1:34 Hundreds rescued from flooding near in San Jose area Pause

1:55 Sinkhole closes Lynden street

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

3:05 Huskies Chris Petersen discusses 2017 recruiting class

1:38 Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp

1:57 NASA: 7 planets orbiting nearby star could hold life

0:37 Bellingham Police investigate SUV vs pedestrian crash

1:39 Aerial view of damage to Oroville Dam's main spillway

1:09 Sinkhole in Los Angeles street swallows two cars with passengers inside