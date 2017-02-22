Ex-workers accuse Greater Providence YMCA CEO of harassment

Two former workers at the YMCA of Greater Providence have filed a gender discrimination complaint against the organization and its CEO accusing him of harassment and bullying.
WPRI-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2l5TC9X ) the complaint filed with the Rhode Island Commission for Human Rights says Steven O'Donnell sent the plaintiffs "aggressive, threatening and demeaning emails and text messages" at all hours of the night and on weekends.
The complaint says male workers were treated differently. The plaintiffs seek economic and punitive damages.
O'Donnell deferred comment to Jamia McDonald, chairwoman of the organization's board. She says they have nothing to hide.
McDonald says in a statement that an independent investigation previously determined the allegations were unfounded. She says they're disappointed that the workers, who resigned on Monday, are trying to hurt the organization.
Comments