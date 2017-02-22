Funding sought for improvements along popular Alaska trail

A nonprofit organization is looking for alternative sources of funding to improve a popular trail in Kodiak after jurisdictional issues caused the group to miss out on grant money for the project.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror reported (http://bit.ly/2kYi2kU) Tuesday that the Kodiak Island Borough contracted with Island Trails Network in 2015 to make improvements to Saltery Cove Road, which provides access to subsistence hunting.
ITN Executive Director Andy Shroeder says the group was able to improve some areas after identifying problems with vehicle and water damage.
But permits to complete the work were denied because parts of the trail are under jurisdiction of the Division of Natural Resources, which allows improvements only on state-recognized roads.
The Coastal Impact Assistance Program grant to fund the work expired in June, but Shroeder says the group will seek out more grants to finish the trail work.
