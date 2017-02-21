National Business

New Media Investment posts 4Q profit

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

New Media Investment Group Inc. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $14.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 31 cents.

The newspaper company posted revenue of $333.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $31.6 million, or 70 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.26 billion.

New Media Investment shares have fallen almost 1 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased almost 7 percent in the last 12 months.

