Eurozone growth seen running at near 6-year high

1:38 Watch Capt. Erica Martin, firefighter-paramedic and EMS supervisor, demonstrate using nalaxone, or Narcan Pause

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:56 Tacoma immigrants-rights rally draws crowd

2:57 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

7:49 How to handle bear encounters

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

7:52 Do you want grizzly bears in the North Cascades?

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne