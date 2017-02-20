National Business

February 20, 2017 7:12 AM

CEFC China Energy wins 4 percent stake in UAE oil project

The Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates' main state oil company has agreed to give CEFC China Energy a 4 percent stake in a major onshore oil project a day after awarding a minority stake to another Chinese company.

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company said Monday that CEFC is paying an entry fee of $888 million for the concession operated by the Abu Dhabi Company for Onshore Petroleum Operations, also known as ADCO.

Foreign investors now hold a combined 40 percent stake in the ADCO project, which currently produces about 1.6 million barrels a day. That includes 10 percent stakes held by British energy company BP and Total of France, as well as an 8 percent stake granted to China National Petroleum Company on Sunday.

Related content

National Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos