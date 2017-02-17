Kansas lawmakers look to pass income tax hike as budget fix

1:55 Sinkhole closes Lynden street Pause

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:38 Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp

1:04 Region-wide February rains move into record territory

0:48 What happens when a young man challenges a deputy to a dance off

0:38 Watch Guinness World Record holder Shemika Charles do the limbo under a truck

1:16 State lawmakers talk about immigration, raids in Washington