National Business

February 16, 2017 5:43 AM

Charter tops Street 4Q forecasts

The Associated Press
STAMFORD, Conn.

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $454 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.67 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The cable provider posted revenue of $10.28 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.25 billion.

For the year, the company reported net income of $3.52 billion, or $15.94 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $29 billion.

Charter shares have increased 13 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 74 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHTR

