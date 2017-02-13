UN Security Council meeting sought over NKorea missile test

1:01 Zoey Talbert's Make-A-Wish party Pause

1:55 Hundreds gather for 'Bellingham Stands with Standing Rock' pipeline protest

2:25 Lummi community members prepare salmon to feed Standing Rock Sioux in North Dakota

0:42 Standing Rock protesters block railroad tracks in Bellingham

0:32 Marchers walk through downtown Bellingham to protest Dakota Access Pipeline

2:03 #noDAPL protesters block Interstate 5 in Bellingham

1:29 Heavy rains fill rivers and creeks in Sierra foothills north of Fresno

2:04 Isaiah Thomas has a new home in Tacoma- His own basketball court

0:16 Watch this guy ski jump off Taylor Dock in Bellingham