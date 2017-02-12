Charges refiled against pipeline protester after hung jury

2:03 #noDAPL protesters block Interstate 5 in Bellingham Pause

1:01 Zoey Talbert's Make-A-Wish party

0:46 5 things you need to know about Blanchard Mountain

2:25 Lummi community members prepare salmon to feed Standing Rock Sioux in North Dakota

1:55 Hundreds gather for 'Bellingham Stands with Standing Rock' pipeline protest

0:32 Marchers walk through downtown Bellingham to protest Dakota Access Pipeline

0:42 Standing Rock protesters block railroad tracks in Bellingham

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

1:29 Heavy rains fill rivers and creeks in Sierra foothills north of Fresno