This week from Albany: Bag fee decision, state budget

This week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to decide whether the state should block New York City's impending fee on non-reusable shopping bags.
The Democrat has until Feb. 18 to act on legislation that would postpone the fee until at least next year. But he's likely to act sooner, because the fee is scheduled to go into effect Wednesday.
City leaders approved the fee, of a nickel or more, on plastic and paper shopping bags as a way to reduce litter. But state lawmakers voted to overrule the city, saying the fee would be a burden on the poor and middle class.
Meanwhile, the Legislature will take its deepest dive yet into Cuomo's $152 billion state budget proposal, holding a series of hearings on education spending, transportation and environmental protection.
