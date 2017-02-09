US unemployment claims fall to 12-week low

0:30 Snow starts to fall Wednesday afternoon in Bellingham Pause

0:58 Plows clear snowdrifts on Highway 9 north of Nooksack

2:31 Theft of Lummi sculptures "has to stop"

0:45 Driving Lake Terrell Road in whiteout conditions

1:07 Walk through Whatcom Falls Park in the snow

1:02 Kids laugh, sled and play in snow at Squalicum Creek Park amid school closures

6:18 Lynden man sentenced for manslaughter in 2013 Father's Day shooting

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

3:41 Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate