Auditor: Vikings' stadium authority leases a third suite

1:07 Walk through Whatcom Falls Park in the snow Pause

0:45 Driving Lake Terrell Road in whiteout conditions

0:22 Too icy to drive, truck driver takes a leap at Whatcom Falls Park

0:15 Kayaking on a sidewalk? You can if it's snowing

2:31 Theft of Lummi sculptures "has to stop"

2:37 Dogs take a snow day in Lynden

11:38 Jamison Rogayan faces cross-examination in serial rape trial

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

6:25 Prosecution gives opening statement in Jamison Rogayan rape trial