February 4, 2017 7:03 AM

Proposals on Georgia's opioid crisis, school credits pile up

By KATHLEEN FOODY and EZRA KAPLAN Associated Press
ATLANTA

Proposals to combat Georgia's opioid crisis and financially support private schools are piling up at the state Capitol.

Senators have proposed a series of bills that target both the users and providers of addictive opioid drugs.

In the House, several members want to raise a $58 million cap on a tax credit for donors to scholarship organizations partnering with private schools. The state Supreme Court heard arguments last month in a lawsuit arguing that the program is unconstitutional because it sends tax dollars to private schools. The Court hasn't ruled yet.

Lawmakers return to the Capitol on Tuesday. Scheduled votes include a bill requiring fire departments to provide a supplemental insurance policy for employees diagnosed with specific types of cancer.

The legislative session is scheduled to end March 30.

