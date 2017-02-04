Proposals on Georgia's opioid crisis, school credits pile up

Proposals to combat Georgia's opioid crisis and financially support private schools are piling up at the state Capitol.
Senators have proposed a series of bills that target both the users and providers of addictive opioid drugs.
In the House, several members want to raise a $58 million cap on a tax credit for donors to scholarship organizations partnering with private schools. The state Supreme Court heard arguments last month in a lawsuit arguing that the program is unconstitutional because it sends tax dollars to private schools. The Court hasn't ruled yet.
Lawmakers return to the Capitol on Tuesday. Scheduled votes include a bill requiring fire departments to provide a supplemental insurance policy for employees diagnosed with specific types of cancer.
The legislative session is scheduled to end March 30.
Comments