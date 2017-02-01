New York state awarding $25M in railroad improvement grants

New York is awarding $25 million to railroad infrastructure improvement projects across the state.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the funding comes from the state's Passenger and Freight Rail Assistance Program that supports rail infrastructure and boosts the movement of goods throughout New York.
The Democrat says the money is going to 19 applicants through a competitive solicitation process. The funds will be used to rehabilitate tracks, fix rail bridges and expand capacity. Another $5.4 million in private and local spending for such projects is being leveraged through the program.
The largest single grant — $2.6 million — is going to SMS Rail Services in Albany County to rehab 14 miles of track and sidings, followed by $2.5 million for PanAm Southern in neighboring Rensselaer County to reconfigure and expand tracks.
Comments