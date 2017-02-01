California teacher pension system lowers investment target

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch Pause

1:30 Bellingham Technical College program aims for aerospace, manufacturing jobs

1:22 Commuter train crashes into FedEx truck

1:37 Mother and daughter sought in Amber Alert found at Bellingham Catholic church

2:58 See how the IDEA Institute at WWU works

0:48 Thousands protest at Sea-Tac airport in response to immigration restrictions

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

0:38 Watch this Blaine 12-year-old hit two halfcourt shots for his AAU team