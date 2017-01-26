Farm to table: A bit tricky in winter, but in high demand

1:48 NASA releases breathtaking video of what it's like approaching Pluto Pause

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

6:25 Prosecution gives opening statement in Jamison Rogayan rape trial

1:43 Watch competitors get down and dirty at 2016 WonderMud

1:37 Mother and daughter sought in Amber Alert found at Bellingham Catholic church

2:16 White House ready to move forward with major pipeline projects

2:11 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the United States

2:25 'Pussy hats' will be worn at Women’s March in D.C.

3:05 Seattle Sounders open 2017 training camp