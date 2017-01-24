Verizon 4Q adj. profit misses Wall Street's expectations

Verizon fell short of most expectations for the fourth quarter after a sharp drop in retail postpaid subscribers at the nation's largest cellphone carrier.
Shares fell more than 2 percent Tuesday in premarket trading.
For the three months ended Dec. 31, Verizon Communications Inc. — whose deal to buy Yahoo's internet operations may be in jeopardy— earned $4.6 billion, or $1.10 per share. A year ago the New York company earned $5.51 billion, or $1.32 per share.
Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains, were 86 cents per share. That's three cents shy of what analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research had projected.
Revenue declined to $32.34 billion from $34.25 billion, though that edged out most analyst expectations.
Verizon's retail postpaid subscribers totaled 591,000 in the quarter. That's down 61 percent from 1.52 million a year earlier.
After announcing that it would attempt to buy the digital operations of Yahoo $4.8 billion, the fading Internet operator revealed that it had been hit by two separate hacking attacks that stole the email addresses, birth dates, answers to security questions, and other personal information from more than 1 billion user accounts. The break-ins occurred in 2013 and 2014, raising further questions about Yahoo's security controls and the timing of its disclosures.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has opened an investigation into whether Yahoo should have announced the security breaches sooner than it did, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal that cited unidentified people familiar with the matter.
Verizon said Tuesday that it "continues to work with Yahoo to assess the impact of data breaches."
-----
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VZ
Comments