The Latest: Bank of America CEO says clarity needed on UK

The Latest on the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland (all times local):
11:25 a.m.
The chairman and CEO of Bank of America says major companies like his need clear rules before deciding how much business to maintain in Britain after it quits the European Union.
Brian Moynihan and other top bankers and executives gathered at the World Economic Forum in Davos are eagerly awaiting details about the U.K. exit plans from British Prime Minister Theresa May in a speech Tuesday.
Moynihan, speaking to The Associated Press, said Bank of America is working on "all kinds of scenarios" to possibly shift activities out of London after the so-called Brexit, but insisted "it's still not clear what that would do, or wouldn't do."
He said: "It's still premature to say what anybody's going to do until you have one set of rules. London will be an important part of our company no matter what happens with the British economy."
Noting a mass sense of "dislocation" in the British and U.S. electorate because of fast technological change, he said, "The No. 1 job for the leader of any enterprise, whether civil political or business, is to be responsive to the people they serve."
---
11:00 a.m.
An adviser to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says he received no prior "talking points" to bring up at the World Economic Forum, rebutting concerns in some areas about possible U.S. isolationism ahead.
Anthony Scaramucci, a financier and veteran of the well-heeled annual gathering in Davos, said Trump had told him: "'Go and do a good job,' That's what he always says, actually, 'go do a good job.'"
Speaking Tuesday to The Associated Press on a golf-cart shuttle ride through snowy Alpine town, Scaramucci insisted that Trump will be engaged in foreign trade, but "free, fair trade ... he's not talking about isolationism."
Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to later deliver the opening speech at Davos.
Asked whether he planned any meeting with the Chinese delegation, Scaramucci said: "We'll see."
Comments