German ministers reject Trump remarks on car tariffs

2:25 Russell Wilson talks about season the day after Atlanta loss Pause

3:56 Nighttime low tide excursion

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

8:26 Gregg Bell and Dave Boling on how the Seahawks season ended at ATL, what's next with Kam Chancellor

1:47 Pete Carroll says Seahawks are in the middle of run "not end of anything"

1:38 Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp

4:25 Thomas Rawls reflects on season during locker cleanout Sunday

0:51 More than a hundred people walk, skate and play hockey on an icy Lake Padden