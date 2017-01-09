AP source: 2nd VW employee arrested over emissions scheme

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom Pause

3:56 Doug Baldwin: This was Seahawks' most complete week this season, practices too

0:31 Donors save energy costs with solar panels at Lydia Place housing

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:27 Rep. Rick Larsen asks Whatcom County residents to share their Affordable Care Act stories

1:38 Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp

1:39 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' victory over Lions

0:58 Kam Chancellor on what Earl Thomas told team the night before playoff opener