Mexico gas protests, looting leave 2 dead, 600 arrested

1:24 Bellingham remains cold and sunny, but warmer days are coming Pause

0:18 No plow? No problem. Use a table

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

3:27 Russell Wilson on playoffs: 'We know how to win'

1:35 'Flu epidemic' hits Pierce County hard

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live