UK economy ended 2016 on a high note

1:24 Bellingham remains cold and sunny, but warmer days are coming Pause

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

0:51 Old Faithful erupts against a snowy background on the first day of winter

1:04 Check out Ferndale's VFX Foam

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:38 Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp

3:27 Russell Wilson on playoffs: 'We know how to win'

3:07 Doug Baldwin begins with a breakdown of his Star Wars fandom