National Business

January 3, 2017 2:51 AM

AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices rise 3 cents

The Associated Press
DEARBORN, Mich.

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 3 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday night the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.42 per gallon. That's about 49 cents more than it was at the same point last year.

The lowest average price was about $2.34 per gallon in the Lansing area, while the highest average was about $2.47 per gallon in the Marquette area.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

---

Online:

http://www.fuelgaugereport.com

Related content

National Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos