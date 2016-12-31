Mayor who won back office after prison reflects on the year

4:32 Defendant in downtown stabbing makes first appearance in Superior Court Pause

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

1:32 As crabbing season beckons, Coast Guard trains commercial fishermen for emergency situations

0:51 GR Plume's floating stairway heads to new Everett WSU building

2:46 Here's how your Christmas candy is made

0:28 Video: Man arrested after ax attack in Bellingham

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

3:46 How dental mercury seeps into the environment