Court: Agent had duty to disclose discrepancy in Malibu home

The California Supreme Court says a real estate agent who represented the seller of a Malibu mansion and worked for the same firm as the buyer's agent had a responsibility to disclose a discrepancy in the home's square footage.
The court ruled unanimously Monday that salespeople working for so-called dual agent brokers share the same responsibility as the brokers to disclose all information affecting the value of the property regardless of which party they represent.
Dual-agent brokers represent both the buyer and seller of a property.
Real estate groups had raised concerns that requiring such disclosures would force agents to turn over confidential information that they had learned from the buyer or seller.
Comments