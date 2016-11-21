National Business

November 21, 2016 6:06 PM

Court: Agent had duty to disclose discrepancy in Malibu home

The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO

The California Supreme Court says a real estate agent who represented the seller of a Malibu mansion and worked for the same firm as the buyer's agent had a responsibility to disclose a discrepancy in the home's square footage.

The court ruled unanimously Monday that salespeople working for so-called dual agent brokers share the same responsibility as the brokers to disclose all information affecting the value of the property regardless of which party they represent.

Dual-agent brokers represent both the buyer and seller of a property.

Real estate groups had raised concerns that requiring such disclosures would force agents to turn over confidential information that they had learned from the buyer or seller.

Related content

National Business

Comments

Videos

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos