British trader charged in 'flash crash' pleads guilty

1:22 Heavy rainstorm hits Bellingham Nov. 9 Pause

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

9:06 Obama: We're all on the same team

1:44 Whatcom County Republicans celebrate on Election Night

3:58 Pete Carroll: Seahawks' best ahead of them after flawed win over Buffalo

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

3:40 Holocaust survivor Noémi Ban on the importance of remembering

1:10 Bonney Lake woman hit by stray bullet fired at fleeing car thief

3:30 Speaker Paul Ryan pledges to work side-by-side with Trump