Humana beats Street 3Q forecasts

Humana Inc. (HUM) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $450 million.
The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of $2.98 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $3.18 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.99 per share.
The health insurer posted revenue of $13.69 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.4 billion.
Humana expects full-year earnings to be $9.50 per share.
Humana shares have fallen slightly more than 7 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 2 percent. The stock has declined slightly more than 7 percent in the last 12 months.
