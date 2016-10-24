State grant to help pay for cleanup at old paper mill site

A $1 million grant has been awarded to Muskegon to help clean up brownfield conditions on the site of a former paper mill.
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality says the money will pay for removal of asbestos paint on two exhaust stacks and demolition of smokestacks at the old Sappi Paper Mill along Muskegon Lake.
The cleanup will allow work to start on the 120-acre Windward Pointe mixed-use development.
Most of the paper mill's buildings have been demolished as part of redevelopment efforts. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had halted planned demolition of the 275-foot stacks due to concerns about asbestos.
