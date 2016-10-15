The Latest: Sand sculptor's creations on display at BRICS

The Latest on the BRICS summit of five emerging market economies (all times local):
4:40 p.m.
Imagine India's Taj Mahal and the Great Wall of China sitting alongside Rio's iconic statue of Christ the Redeemer.
India's renowned sand sculptor Sudarshan Pattnaik has created just that in the lobby of a five-star hotel in Goa, the venue for the annual BRICS summit of leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
Pattnaik said Saturday that Russia is represented by the onion-domed St. Basil's Cathedral and South Africa by a sculpture of Nelson Mandela.
Pattnaik, who has traveled the globe creating his sand sculptures, said he was invited to create "something special" for the BRICS leaders. It took him and his team three days to create the installations.
The sand sculptures were to be inaugurated later Saturday, and will become accessible to the public after the summit ends on Sunday.
---
4:30 p.m.
Dozens of Tibetans have shouted slogans and waved Tibetan flags to protest the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit in the western Indian state of Goa.
Police swooped in on the protesters Saturday and dragged them away from the area, which was on Xi's route to the five-star hotel where the weekend summit is being held.
The protesters shouted "Stop killings in Tibet" as they were pulled into police vehicles before being taken away. Police said they would be released after a few hours.
The protesters claimed Chinese authorities were planning to demolish part of a revered Buddhist monastery in Tibet.
Goa police had detained more than 20 Tibetans on Thursday to prevent any embarrassment to the Chinese leader.
Last month, local authorities in Sertar, in eastern Tibet, announced plans to demolish parts of the Larung Gar Tibetan Buddhist Institute, one of the largest centers of Buddhist learning in Tibet.
---
2 p.m.
The tourist beach resort of Goa on India's western coast has been spruced up like never before for the five-nation BRICS summit. Potholed roads have been repaired to give the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa smooth rides from the airport to summit venues.
Huge billboards with photos of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders have been hung along the route from the airport. People are taking selfies crowding around the billboards.
The five-nation summit begins with a dinner on Saturday and ends Sunday.
But for many of Goa's residents, the fanfare has thrown their lives out of gear with several roads closed to traffic, forcing them to take a long detour. Many people have left the town to avoid traffic disruptions. Some of the small shops near the summit venue have been shut for three days.
