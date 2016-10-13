Ala. community colleges increasing emphasis on job creation

The Alabama Community College System has hired Jeff Lynn as the system's senior executive of workforce and economic development.
Officials tell AL.com (http://bit.ly/2dLNLWe) they are stepping up efforts to work with the private sector to create and fill jobs.
Lynn comes to Alabama from Louisiana, where he had worked since 2008 and created and directed training programs that matched the needs of industry and business. The Louisiana program is called LED FastStart.
Before that, Lynn directed workforce development projects for Georgia's Technical College System for 10 years.
Lynn said Wednesday the availability of quality workers is the biggest factor in recruiting industry and other businesses.
