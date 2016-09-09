National Business

September 9, 2016 3:26 AM

China's auto sales grow 26.3 percent in August

China's auto sales grew strongly again in August, driven by demand for smaller cars and the impending end of a sales tax cut.

The Associated Press
BEIJING

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, an industry group, said Friday that sales of cars, SUVs and minivans rose 26.3 percent from the same month a year earlier to 1.8 million vehicles. That matched July's growth rate.

Sales of vehicles with engine sizes below 1.6 liters soared 40.7 percent.

Auto demand cratered last year but rebounded after Beijing cut sales taxes. That cut is due to expire at the end of this year, which is prompting a rush to buy.

