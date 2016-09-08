AP Explains: What's the Dakota Access oil pipeline?

A federal judge has said he will rule by Friday on the Standing Rock Sioux tribe's lawsuit that challenges federal permits for the four-state, $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline. The lawsuit alleges that the pipeline, which would be placed less than a mile upstream of the tribe's reservation, could impact drinking water for more than 8,000 tribal members and millions who rely on it downstream. Protesters and private security guards have skirmished on private land, where the tribe says construction has disturbed ancient sacred sites. Here's a look at the planned pipeline and the tribe's ongoing protest: