Making maps mark where you parked

Q: I thought Apple Maps on my iPhone was supposed to automatically show me where I parked my car, but I don’t think it’s working. Am I not doing something I should? Location Services was on.
A: Apple added the parked-car marker to its Maps app with iOS 10, but you need an iPhone 6 or later for the feature to work. You also need to pair your iPhone to the car’s dashboard audio system over a Bluetooth connection or have a vehicle equipped with Apple’s CarPlay software. The app does not mark parking spots you use regularly, like the one in your garage or your space at the office lot.
If you have met all the requirements so far, go to the iPhone’s home screen, open the Settings and tap Privacy. When Locations Services is enabled, scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap System Services. In that screen, make sure Frequent Locations is on. Tap your way back to the main Settings screen and select Maps this time. At the bottom of the Maps screen, make sure the button next to Show Parked Location is on.
Once you have done all that, the iPhone should sense when your car stops moving and you break the Bluetooth connection with the dashboard. Once you do, the app automatically records the current location and provides directions back to that spot later when you tap the parked-car icon.
Google recently updated its Google Maps app for Android and iOS with an improved parking-spot tool. You do not need to have the phone connected to the car with Bluetooth, but can just tap to mark your spot. The Google app for Android also shows the parked location of your car if you have Driving set as your transportation choice for commuting, and Microsoft’s Windows Maps app for its own phones includes a parking-location reminder.
Moving Bookmarks to a New Browser
Q: I would like to transfer my bookmarks (favorites) from Internet Explorer to Chrome. IE keeps malfunctioning, and I’ve heard that Chrome is more reliable. My operating system is Windows 7. How would I go about transferring them?
A: Most browsers these days are very good at importing bookmarks from their competitors, so start by installing Google Chrome, which can be downloaded free at google.com/chrome. Once you install the new browser, open it.
If Chrome does not ask if you want to make it your default browser and import your existing bookmarks from other programs, it can be done manually. Go to the top-right corner of the window and click the icon for the More menu; the icon looks like a vertical stack of three dots. On the More menu, select Bookmarks and then Import Bookmarks and Settings.
In the box that opens, select Internet Explorer from the drop-down menu. Under Select Items to Import, area, turn on the checkboxes next to Favorites/Bookmarks. You can also choose to import your browsing history file from Internet Explorer, so you can quickly return to previously viewed pages in Chrome. Click the Import button when you are finished.
If you plan to use the Chrome browser on multiple computers or devices, there is an option to sync bookmarks, history, stored passwords and other settings to all your hardware. To get everything in sync, you need a Google Account; if you do not already have one from using Gmail or YouTube, you can sign up at accounts.google.com/signup.
Once you have a Google Account name and password, use it to sign into Chrome by selecting your name or profile icon in the top-right corner of the window and clicking the sign-in button. To adjust what data is synced with Chrome, go to the Menu button, select Settings, then pick Advanced Sync Settings.
