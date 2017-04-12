Replacing a photo in your Facebook post

Q: After I crop and touch up a picture from my phone camera, I sometimes post the wrong one to Facebook because it’s hard to tell which version is which from the little preview images. Normally, I just delete the post with the wrong photo and upload the right one, but sometimes I don’t notice right away and people have already commented. Is there a way to replace the old picture with the new one without losing the comments?
A: As long as you have uploaded the photo directly (with Facebook’s own app for Android or iOS, for example) and not through a third-party program, you should be able to edit your post and swap in the photo you meant to use. To do that, go to the post on your Facebook timeline with the picture you want to change.
In the top-right corner of the post, tap the downward-pointing arrow icon and choose Edit Post from the menu. Tap the small “x” in the top-right corner of the photo (or photos) you want to remove, but do not click the Save button yet. Instead, tap the icon for adding photos down at the bottom of the screen.
Select “Photo/Video” from the menu. When your phone’s photo library opens, select the thumbnail of the photo you want to use and tap the Done button at the top. Once you have confirmed that this is the correct image, tap the Save button to update the post with the new picture.
You can use the Edit Post option to correct typos in previously published posts. In Edit mode, you can also go back and tag friends you missed the first time around or add the place the picture was taken if you did not have your phone’s Location Services setting enabled.
When Your Mail Moves Itself
Q: When I check Gmail on the web, my messages all arrive in the inbox but then move themselves to All Mail within a few minutes. What causes this?
A: Software glitches have been known to happen, but a mail filter or an account setting in your Gmail preferences may be causing incoming messages to move into the All Mail area. As its name indicates, this where all the messages in your account can be found, including mail that has been archived or conversational threads that you have muted.
If you set up your Gmail account on multiple devices — like a smartphone or tablet — or on another computer using a stand-alone mail program, settings for those mail apps and programs may be affecting which messages get moved from the Inbox to the All Mail area.
In your Gmail account settings on the web (available under the gear-shaped icon on the right side of the browser window), click the “Forwarding and POP/IMAP” tab to see what the software has been instructed to do with messages read on other screens. If you have set up filters for your incoming messages, click the “Filters and Blocked Addresses” tab to see if any filters are set to archive copies of certain messages.
If you are not sure if another device is interfering with your incoming mail, try changing your password on the Gmail website; on the Settings screen, click “Accounts and Import” and then click the Change Password link in the “Change Account Settings” area. Without the updated password, other apps and devices will not be able to download new Gmail messages, and if your inbox stays as you left it, you know one of those other programs was the culprit.
Comments